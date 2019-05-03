Denis Belleville – July 18, 1940 – April 4, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Denis Aime Belleville, on April 4, 2019, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Denis was predeceased by his beloved wife Jeannette, and his parents M. Antoinette and Cecil. He will be forever remembered and missed by his son Marc (Tracy), granddaughter Martina, and grandson Daniel; daughter Nicole; and daughter Yvette (Andie); as well as numerous nieces, cousins, and friends.

Denis spent the early part of his life in Alberta and Manitoba, before meeting the love of his life, Jeannette. After they were married, they lived in Winnipeg, then in Thunder Bay, and then in Kenora, where they started their family. In 1980, they moved to Dryden. Prior to his almost 45 years in real estate, Denis worked in radio and television broadcasting. In addition to being very active with his family (travelling, cheering at numerous soccer games, baseball games, and other events), he was also very involved in his community (serving many years on various boards and foundations – Rotary, DRHC Foundation, Dryden Airport Commission, etc.). Outside of family and work, Denis had many other interests over the years – serving as a cadet, obtaining his single engine private pilot’s license, and coffee with his buddies, to name a few.

He was one of the kindest, most generous, good humoured, and hardworking people we’ve ever known and we all miss him more than words can say.

A Celebration of Life and a private family interment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DRHC Palliative Care Department or Equipment Fund, through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Avenue, Dryden, ON, P8N 2X3.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net subject heading: Belleville

