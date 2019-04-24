Mary Ellen Mennell – May 3, 1935 – April 16, 2019

Rev. Mary Ellen Mennell (nee Osborne) died peacefully in her sleep with family by her side. She was predeceased by husband of 55 years J. Ralph (2013) and brother Roger Osborne (2017) as well by her parents W.J. Earl and Frieda Osborne. She is survived by daughter Linda (Dave) and son J. Eric, 7 grandchildren (Kevin, Brian, Matthew, J. Keewatin, Nicholas, Zoe and Nate) and 4 great-grandchildren.

Born in Windsor Ontario, Mary graduated from the London Teachers College in 1956 and began a tremendous teaching career. Married in 1957, she and Ralph moved to Dryden Ontario in 1965. Mary was very active in the community involved in numerous organizations, but her passion was in St. Luke’s Anglican Church. In 1993, after retiring from teaching and going back to university to get a Divinity Degree, she fulfilled a life- long dream when she was ordained into the Anglican Priesthood. Active in the parishes of Emmanuel (Ignace Ont.) and St. John’s (Wabigoon Ont.) as well as St. Luke’s, she carried on a family tradition when she baptized one of her grandchildren in St. Philip’s on the Hill in Unionville Ontario.

In 2012, Mary suffered the first of three strokes and after the death of Ralph, moved to Parkview LTC in Stouffville Ontario where she was well looked after by family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Christ Church in Stouffville Ontario at 2:30 p.m. A second memorial service will be held in St Luke’s Anglican Church some-time after black fly season. Interment of both Ralph and Mary will occur at that time as well.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund.