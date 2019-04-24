Eeva Rita Katariina Macdonald – December 22, 1946 – April 1st, 2019

In loving memory of Eeva Rita Katariina Macdonald, who was born in Hearst on December 22, 1946 and who passed away peacefully on Monday April 1st, 2019, at age 72, with family by her side.

Eeva is survived by her husband Alex of 46 years, daughter Natalie (Sam) Jamaludeen, and two grandsons Rhyem and Silas: and son Scott (Kate) and grandson Cole, and numerous nieces and nephews as well as sister in law Sivi, and her long time best friend Miriam Oben of 71 years.

Eeva was predeceased by her parents Selma and Ernest Maki and her older brother Eero Maki.

She went to the University of Toronto, and graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. She worked as a pharmacist in Hearst, Kapuskasing, Red Lake and Dryden. Eeva was well-known around Dryden, as she worked as a pharmacist there for 42 years.

In her spare time she enjoyed reading, dining with family and friends, skyping with her grandchildren and travelling. She embraced her Finnish heritage and she loved to sing. She was fabulous at piano; but her favorite pastime was spending time at Ipperwash beach. Eeva and Alex spent every summer there while their kids were growing up, and later on in life with her grandchildren. Eeva loved lying in the sun and reading or completing Suduko and cross words puzzles for hours at a time.

She adored her dogs and treated them like her children. Her first dog was Josh, followed then by Heidi and Molly, who were Natalie and Scott’s childhood dogs, and last came Lucy her steadfast friend till the end. Eeva had a way with animals.

For all who knew Eeva, she was a loving and honest soul, and she said it like it was. She found the fun in everything and loved to laugh, but would be there if you needed her. Eeva was kind and caring, and I think we all know that your errand to get a prescription could turn into a brilliant conversation with a great lady.

Eeva will be missed by so many people, but she will be forever in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life in Dryden will be held at a later date. If you so desire donations can be made to the Second Chance Pet Network.