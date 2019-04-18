Walter H. Archuk – August 2, 1942 – April 10, 2019

With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Walter H. Archuk on April 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Walter was predeceased by his loving parents Harry and Rose. Left to mourn is his only sibling, his sister Vickie of Sault Ste. Marie, along with relatives in Manitoba and the U.S.A.

Walter was born in Dryden on August 6, 1942. He spent most of his formative years in Quibell where he attended Quibell Consolidated School and later Dryden High Scholl. Walter began working for the Canadian National Railway. After Moving to Dryden, he worked for the Dryden Paper Company for several years.

“Wally” was a self-proclaimed “country boy”. He had a deep respect and love of nature. Walter enjoyed, especially in his younger years, activities such as boating, fishing, hunting and even picking blueberries for his Mom’s irresistible blueberry pies. He also took pleasure in participating in sports such as snowmobiling, baseball and curling. In the later years, Walter became an avid “armchair sportsman” especially cheering on the elite Canadian Curlers, the Canadian Junior Hockey teams and World Wrestlers. His love of nature continued to shine as he tended to his beautiful indoor plants which flourished under his care.

A Private Family Memorial Service has taken place.

