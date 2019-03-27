Ice Dogs Sweep Lakers in first round

by Dryden Observer Staff

Your Dryden GM Ice Dogs are moving on one step closer to three championships in a row with their series sweep of the Fort Frances Lakers.

The series started in Dryden last week on March 19 and Fort struck first in game one with an early goal from Chase Robideau. Curtis Magas got the tying goal just before the thirteen minute mark where it remained for the first frame.

In the second Tyler Browning scored just over two minutes into period and he scored again two minutes later on the power play. Malcolm Huemmert scored short handed to wrap up the period.

In the third Robideau got his second of the night and the lone goal of the third period to leave the Ice Dogs with a 4-2 win.

The next night at home was a low scoring affair with Eric Stout scoring in the first period and Ryan Brandt scoring in the third. Jacob Anthony stopped all 25 shots the faced while the Ice Dogs landed 55 shots on the Fort Frances net.

On Friday the Ice Dogs travelled to Fort Frances in hopes of wrapping up the series.

Eric Stout struck first short handed but Nick Hahkala tied it soon after for the Lakers. Evan Pakkala got his first of the playoffs to give the Dryden GM Ice Dogs the lead. The lone goal of the second also belonged to Pakkala.

In the third period Braden Shea extended the Ice Dogs lead before Noah Loveday tried to put life back into the Lakers. A Coutre goal and an empty net hat trick goal by Pakkala were enough to send the Ice Dogs to the semi-finals with a 6-2 win.

The Superior International Junior Hockey League announced Monday the game schedule for its upcoming semi-final series between the No. 1 seeded Thunder Bay North Stars and the No. 4 Dryden GM Ice Dogs.

This best-of-seven affair will commence Thursday at the Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay and features a 7:30 p.m. ET start.

The North Stars will also host Game 2, which is slated for Friday, back at the Gardens, with the same start time.

From there the series will head to Dryden’s Memorial Arena for Game 3 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. CT followed by Game 4 on Monday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

If necessary, Game 5 will be held Wednesday, April 3 at the Gardens in Thunder Bay at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Should a Game 6 be required, it is scheduled for Friday, April 5 in Dryden at 7:30 p.m. CT.

If a Game 7 is to be played, it will go Sunday, April 7 at the Fort William Gardens and would feature another 7:30 p.m. ET face-off.

The winner of this series will meet either the No. 2 Red Lake Miners or No. 3 Thief River Falls Norskies for the Bill Salonen Cup league championship.