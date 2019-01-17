Ontario Government Freezes 2019 Hunting Licence Fee

Ontario hunters will experience a freeze on 2019’s hunting licences as the Ontario government waives the $2 service fee and places a pause on the licence fee increase.

“We’re making it easier for Ontarians to enjoy the great outdoors by keeping hunting licences affordable,” said John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “This year, there will be no price hike and no service fee. This will put approximately $1.6 million back into the pockets of the hard-working people of Ontario.”

The hunting licence service fee removal and fee freeze mirror the changes to the fishing licence fees the Ontario government enacted in Dec. 2018, resulting in approximately $4.3 million in savings for Ontario’s outdoorsmen, according to the Ontario government.

Hunting and fishing are heavy-hitters in the province’s economy, bringing in $431 million and $2.2 billion respectively, and Northwestern Ontario relies heavily on the ebb and flow of visiting hunters and fishers and on the interest and participation of locals. A freeze on Ontarian’s licence fees means Drydenites can spend a little less on government services and a little more on their favourite pastimes.

In addition to the freezes, the Ontario government has made several changes to the 2019 hunting and fishing licensing and regulations, including:

a new Outdoors Card that will cover both fishing and hunting, and the addition of a Licence Summary that will list all your fishing and hunting products with the option of a digital copy that can be stored in your smartphone,

paper tags with document security features that can be printed at participating Service Ontario locations or at a licence issuer instead of the yellow stock game seals, and

licence-free fishing on the weekends of Mother’s and Father’s Day, and free recreational fishing for veterans and active members of the Canadian Armed Forces.