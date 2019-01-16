Dryden Police Briefs

Male arrested in Break and Enter

A 19 year old male from Dryden, ON was arrested and charged for Break and Enter to a residence on First Street. On January 11, 2019, at 7:00pm, Dryden Police received a 911 call from a resident indicating that a male was trying to kick the door down of their residence. The occupants of the home fled out the back door and called police. A second call described the same male banging on other homes in the area. Police conducted a search of the area until the accused was taken into custody. He currently remains in custody and will appear at a Bail Hearing today in Sioux Lookout.

Break and Enter at New Prospect School

On January 14, 2019 at approximately 2:00 am, Dryden Police Service responded to an intrusion alarm at New Prospect School. Upon searching the building, a 19 year old male from Dryden was located and arrested and charged for Break and Enter. He was released on a Promise to Appear and will appear in court on February 18, 2019.

Break and Enter on Princess Street

On January 14, 2019 at 5:45 am, Dryden Police Service responded to a Break and Enter in progress at a Princess Street apartment. Upon arrival police arrested 24 years old female from Muskrat Dam, Ontario. She was was released on a Promise to Appear and will appear in court on February 18, 2019.