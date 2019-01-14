Recreational Fishing Now Free for Canadian Service Members

Ontario’s Government has delivered on its promise and is giving back to those men and women who have sacrificed so much. As of January 1, 2019, all veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members residing in Ontario can enjoy recreational fishing across the province without having to purchase a fishing licence.

“Our government is – working to show appreciation for veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members, helping make it easier and more affordable to enjoy recreational fishing,” said John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. Recreational fishing is a $2.2 billion industry in Ontario and an import ant tradition in the lives – of many. With this regulatory change, all Canadian Armed Forces members – retired or still serving – can maximize their time on the water, and ice, by fishing all year round at no cost.

“Today, and everyday, we – should salute the sacrifice and bravery of our service members who have defended and continue to defend the rights and freedoms we enjoy,” said Minister Yakabuski. “By allowing veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members – to fish for free in Ontario’s beautiful waters and encourage more time – outdoors, we are offering a token of recognition to these heroes who deserve our respect and gratitude. Thank you for your service.”

Ontario’s Government continues to take steps to show Ontario’s appreciation for veterans, Canadian Armed Forces and their families.