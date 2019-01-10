Ice Dogs storm into 2019

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs started their year with a game at home last Friday and within six minutes they managed to chase Fort Frances’ goalie.

Rayman Bassi scored ten seconds into the game to get the Ice Dogs’ year off right. Kevin Parra-Vaughan added another just over two minutes in and Malcolm Huemmert added another minutes later to chase out Jacob Gnidziejko from the Lakers’ net, replaced with Matt Booth.

The scoring remained 3-0 until the end of the second period where Jaedin Ness got Fort Frances on the board.

In the third period the Ice Dogs added three more goals in the later half of the frame from three different scorers. Eric Stout got the first of the frame before Jacon Siebenga scored within minutes.

Huemmert scored the last goal of the game to secure the 6-1 Dryden GM Ice Dogs’ win.

At home on Sunday for an afternoon game the Dogs hosted the red hot Thunder Bay North Stars who remained the number two team in the CJHL.

Dryden had a strong showing in the first period opening the scoring on the power play with a goal from Cameron Coutre. Bassi closed out the period with another goal for Dryden. In the second Thunder Bay tied up the game with goals from Keighan Gerrie and Ben Erwin.

The North Stars earned the game in the third period with three straight goals from three different players. Trygve Many Guns got another for the Ice Dogs before Michael Stubbs got the final goal for the North Stars and Thunder Bay walked away with a 6-3 win.

Dryden is back in action on Friday in Fort Frances to face the Lakers.