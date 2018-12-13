All-Stars Ice Dogs

The Superior International Junior Hockey League closed out November with their sixth All-Star Game on November 28, in Fort Frances.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs sent forwards Trey Palermo, Jacob Siebengea and Cameron Coutre to play for Team Canada and defencemen Braden Shea and Eric Stout to play for Team USA. Ice Dogs trainer Derek Ouellette also joined Team Canada as one of the squad’s athletic trainers.

In the game Team USA got it going just over nine minutes into the first period with a goal from Jaedin Ness. The goal was quickly followed by another for Team USA scored by Bryce Johnson.

Ice Dog Shea got this third goal of the game for USA before Spencer Milne got Canada on the board to leave it 3-1 after twenty minutes and no penalties called.

There were three periods called in the second period, two to USA and one to Canada, but both teams failed to capitalize, though there were not lack of goals. Milne got his second of the game for Canada early in the second period and in the later half, Ryan Mignault tied the game at three.

The rest of the period belonged to Team USA tallying goals from Blake Nelson, a short handed goal from Alec Daman and another even-strength goal from Mason McIntosh to finish off the period 6-3. The third period again saw no penalties called and Milne once again opened the scoring to complete his hat trick. Kirk Coppock added another goal for Team Canada to get them within one before Garrett Wojcicki scored for Team USA.

Lukas Lundgren scored unassisted for Team USA later in the game before Ice Dog Trey Palermo scored the final goal of the game for Canada. Team USA won the All Star Game 8-6, their second straight year defeating Team Canada. Back at home the Dryden GM Ice Dogs started off the month with a bang, hosting the Minnesota Iron Rangers on December 1.

Wojicicki opened the scoring for Minnesota before Dylan Winsor scored two goals in 30 seconds for Dryden. Joe Lech answered back for Minnesota minutes later and with one second left in the period Coutre scored in the power play to make it 3-2 for the Ice Dogs. In the second period the Ice Dogs added five even-strength goals with Shea scoring early.

Evan Walls got his seventh of the year and Trygve Many Guns scored his first as an Ice Dog off an assist from Walls. Shea added another before Rayman Bassi got his first as an Ice Dog. Dryden continued to dominate the third period with a goal from Winsor to complete his hat trick and two more goals from Many Guns to complete his hat trick, both goals assisted by Stout. And Winsor made it four goals on the final of the night scored on the power play.

The next night the Dryden GM Ice Dogs welcomed the Norskies back to town and Jake Eischen got the visiting team started with a goal eleven seconds in. The Ice Dogs answered back with Kevin Parra-Vaughn’s first as an Ice Dog. Connor Bowey then score for the Norskies but Stout tied it up again to finish out the second period.

A hard fought second period didn’t see a goal until the 17:29 mark from Many Guns. The Norskies still managed to tie the game up before the period closed with a goal from Daman.

Forty-five seconds into the third Nelson got the Norskies on top and not long after on the power play McIntosh got the insurance goal. Rayman Bassi got the Ice Dogs back within one but another penalty cost the Dryden GM Ice Dogs another McIntosh goal and another game.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs start the week off back at home on Wednesday, December 5 to face the Iron Rangers.