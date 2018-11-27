Cecil Reid

It is with saddened hearts we announce Cecil’s peaceful passing, in his 92nd year, on Friday, November 9, 2018.

Predeceased by his wives Elva and Irene. Dear father of Gale Connolly (Russ), Maggie Reid, Robert “Bob” Reid and Brian Reid (Debbie). Predeceased by his sons Ricky and Edward (husband of Lenora).

Loving Papa Chief to many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Brother of Ruby, Bernice and Diane.

Special thanks to the staff at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus and the Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital.

A Memorial Service was held on Thursday, November 15th at Kelly Funeral Home – Barrhaven Chapel (613- 823-4747).

If you wish to make a donation in memory of Cecil, please consider The Dementia Society of Ottawa. Online condolences at www.arbormemorial.ca/en/kelly-barrhaven