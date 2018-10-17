Margaret Napish – October 15, 1947 – September 27, 2018

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Margaret Napish, age 70, on September 27th, 2018 at the Dryden Regional Health Centre surrounded by her loved ones.

Margaret was born on October 15th,1947 to parents Joseph and Laura Napish. Margaret attended St. Marys Residential School until the time she entered the work force.

Margaret was a committed social worker for 34 years spending the majority of her time at the Eagle Lake Band. She had a passion for her community and the people she served.

Margaret lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother of four. She was a caring sister, aunt, cousin, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She always wanted what was best for them, often telling them to keep going to work or keep busy even while she was ill.

Her weekends were spent with her grandkids, who were her pride and joy, often taking them out for weekly suppers and spoiling them with toys and love. She loved being a grandmother and great grandmother.

She loved sitting down and doing puzzles. Often times you find her in the puzzle room at the hospital working on 1000 piece puzzle and she would hide a piece so that no one could finish it for her. She also loved spending time with family and going on road trips.

She will be missed dearly.

Margaret is survived by her children, Brad (Lorraine), Robbie (Renee), Lloyd (Stephanie) and Crystal (Richard), grandchildren Kevin, Jayelle (Dean), Rhyne, Ethan, Marde, Talon, Kolton, Logan, great grandchildren Emery, Brave, Kourage, Quillan and Jaylah and brother Roy (Betty). As well as many nieces and nephews and friends to numerous to mention.

She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Laura Napish, her son, baby boy Napish, her brothers Tony, Wilfred, Robert and her sisters Cecilia, Bessie, and Mary whom she missed dearly. She is also predeceased by her long time special friend Donald Desautel.

The Napish family would like to extend our gratitude to all the nurses at the Dryden Regional Health Centre, for their attentiveness and loving care for our dear Mother over the years. A special thank you to Dr. Kehler who was so generous with her time and never gave up hope. Your compassion towards our mother was something we will never forget and we will be forever grateful.

Wake services will begin on Saturday, September 29, 2018at 12:00 p.m. at Migisi Sahgaigan Community Hall until time of service. A traditional funeral service will follow on Monday, October 1, 2018 @ 11:00 a.m. with Father Alan Campeau and Native Elder officiating. Interment will follow in the Eagle Lake First Nation Cemetery.

If friends so desire donations can be made to the Dryden Regional Health Centre Foundation through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Avenue, Dryden, Ontario, P8N 2X3.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net subject heading: Napish