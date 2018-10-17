Charlotte Anne Boily August 19, 1949 – October 5, 2018

On October 5th, 2018, one of Eagle River’s finest was called and had to leave us. She had loving family and friends by her side.

Charlotte Anne Boily was born on August 19th, 1949 to parents Lawrence and Bessie Campbell.

Charlotte is survived by her son Roy Napish Jr., granddaughter Miranda Rose Southwind (Donnelly), cherished great grandson Barrin Jeffrey McKay and brother Rodney Campbell (Angela). Many nieces, nephews and soul sisters also survive.

Charlotte was predeceased by her husband Jean-Paul Boily, sister Marie, stepdad Charlie Mason, mother Bessie Campbell, father Lawrence Campbell and beloved daughter Chantelle.

Charlotte grew up and lived in Eagle River her entire life. She was a very active member in her community.

She loved travelling with Jean-Paul and friends, garage sales and shopping. Charlotte was an awesome cook and loved hosting get-togethers where everyone enjoyed her incredible cooking and baking.

Charlotte was a very kind and giving person. She valued family and friends above everything else.

She will be missed.

The family would like to offer special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff at both the Dryden and Thunder Bay Regional Health Centres.

Please come and join us for some good food, good music and good company at Charlotte’s Celebration of Life being held at the Eagle River Recreation Centre on Saturday, October 13th, 2018 from 1pm – 4pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Foundation through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Avenue, Dryden, Ontario P8N