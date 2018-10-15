Eagles strike gold and silver in golf

NORWOSSA Golf Season has come to an end with Lindy Leclerc from Dryden winning the Girls Individual competition and Jacob Lugli finished 2nd overall and winning the silver medal. The NWOSSA final are Tuesday October 2 at Kitchen Creek in Fort Frances.
NORWOSSA Final Standings
Individual Girls
Gold Lindy Leclerc – DHS
Silver Jordan Sanderson – STAHS
Third Emma Lang –DHS
Individual Boys
Gold Nodin Carlson – STAHS
Silver Jacob Lugli – DHS
T3 Jordan Brown – STAHS
Mason Barclay – STAHS
Boys Team Competition
Gold – STAHS
Silver – SNHS
3rd – DHS
The remaining DHS team members finished NORWOSSA play as follows:
T8 – Liam Jones
20th – Carter Loewen
21st – Riley Brown
22nd – Jeff McMenemy
24th – Kaden Lang
25th – Barett Edenburn
32nd – Liam Skillen
35th – Sidney Loveda
Congratulation to all the golfers and coaches on a great NORWOSSA Season.