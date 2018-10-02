Cops For Cancer

On Saturday the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police detachment opened its doors for a good cause.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Members of the community gathered for a barbeque inside the facility that included a prize raffle and the big event of shaving heads with all the money raised going to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Members of the OPP, Ministry of Natural Resources and some private citizens all went under the electric razor after collecting pledges from the community. Starting with a goal of $5,000 the event more than doubled expectations raising $10,860.82.

“I just thought it was a great idea, we hadn’t done it here; I participated in it probably around 2000 in Kenora and we hadn’t done it for a long time and I just thought it would be a fantastic way to bring the community together and bring all our community partners together so that was the idea,” said Detective Sergeant Cheryl Davidson.

“It turned out fantastic, great turn out, there is a bit of sleet in the air but we did well and we are a cold day for a barbeque so it’s fantastic. Thanks to all the local businesses for their ongoing support and donating prizes for the silent auction. We’ve had a lot of local support in regard to our barbeque and we’d just like to say thanks.”

The members of the community who may now need a toque after shaving their heads are: Petrina Taylor-Hertz, Patrica Hardy, Rob Winter, David Hall, Colin Langford, Gary Wearne, Mark Zappitelli, Matthew Dicaire, and Edward Chwastyk.