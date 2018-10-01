Bernice Beddome (Saville) – June 17, 1931 – September 16, 2018

It is with broken hearts that the family of Bernice Beddome (Saville) announce her passing on Sunday September 16, 2018.

Bernice Lillian Beddome (Saville) was born in Minnitaki to Mabel and Dick Saville on June 17, 1931. She was the eldest of 6 children and was followed by Pat (Wilson), Alvin, Merna (Major) Ken, and Rod.

Bernice met and married the love of her life Jack Beddome and they recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. They lived in Barclay for over 60 years until finally moving to the “city” of Dryden.

After graduating from high school Bernice taught grades 1 through 8 in a one room school in Glengoland. She next worked for her father Dick Saville preparing bids for construction projects.

An opportunity to become the Clerk/ Treasurer for Barclay Township was presented and accepted and she held that position from 1964 until 1992. Her passion for the township led to her being dubbed the “mayor” of Barclay.

Bernice was an Ontario Champion Archer on more then one occasion and sat on the board of the Ontario Association of Archers for 27 years.

Quilting was her passion though and she was a founding member of the Sunset Country Quilters Guild and a long-time member of the St. Luke’s quilters. Bernice sat on the board at Patricia Gardens and most recently donated her time towards exploring options for the creation of a senior housing centre in Dryden.

Bernice was an avid quilter, gardener, archer and also loved camping, hunting and fishing.

After Jack’s retirement she and Jack traveled extensively throughout North America. She also participated in many “shop hops” with her quilting friends.

Bernice loved her hobbies but even more she loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her face would light up when they visited and each thought they were the favorite as she gave each one special attention.

Bernice is survived by daughters Bev Aitken (Rob), Cheryl Victor (Rick) and son Kevin. She is also survived by grandchildren Jim (Calista), Keri (Bart), Stephen (Brandi), Jennifer (Pat), Michael (Angela), Christopher, Matthew and great grandchildren Fynn, Jett, Tyne, Jakob, William, Sophie, Brynne, Owen, Blake and Maeve Lillian.

Bernice was very recently predeceased by her husband Jack. She was also predeceased by her parents Mabel and Dick Saville and brother Alvin.

The family wishes to extend a very sincere thank you to Dr. Goulet, Pastor Michael Bergman, the many nurses and the staff of Dryden Regional Hospital for their compassion and understanding through this very difficult time.

In lieu of flowers those wishing to may donate to the Minnitaki Holy Trinity Church Memorial Fund or a local charity of their choice.