Irene Burke

Irene is survived by her daughters Tammie (Terry), Tallie (Mark), Holly (Audie), Brenda Mandy (Darrell), Lance (Mike), grandchildren (Becki), Devon, Bre (Justin), Colton (Regan), Nicki (Jordan), Darian and Daykota as well as

her great grandchildren Kamdyn, Lily and Zoe and extended families.

She is predeceased by her husband Fritz and granddaughter Kalynn. Irene is lovingly remembered by her surviving siblings Olga, Sylvia, Anne and Nick and their families.

A memorial service was held on Thursday September 13th at 1pm at the Super 8 Hotel Conference Room with Pastor Paul Gosselin officiating.

A private family interment was held in the Red Lake Cemetery Columbarium.

Donations in her memory may be made to The Red Lake Margaret Cochenour Memorial Hospital Auxiliary through the Red Lake Chapel, Box 237, Red Lake, ON P0V 2M0.