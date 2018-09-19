Contractor approved for Dryden arena roof replacement

The Dryden Memorial Arena is closer to getting a direly needed new roof. Council approved a roof replacement, at a cost of $166,284.

Oakwood Roofing and Sheet Metal, out of Winnipeg, will remove and dispose the old roofing system and replace it with sloping EPDM roofing, which is a durable synthetic rubber roofing membrane.

“Upon an inspection and evidence of severe deterioration of the roofing system above the Dryden Memorial Arena’s lobby, office and the canteen facilities, a complete replacement or re-roof of the area in question was recommended,” explains a staff report.

The 2018 budget had to be amended to pay for the roof replacement, as when the budget was created the roof was expected to last at least another year. With the spring thaw, it became obvious that the arena’s roof would not make it to 2019 easily, with leaks, staining on the walls, soft spots on the roof, and other issues that led council to address the problem as soon as possible.

Council put forth a request for proposals July 3, which closed July 25. The Oakwood bid is $6,284.00 over the allocated project fund. “It appears at least two of the capital projects will have some funds remaining to cover a portion, if not the entire funding shortfall,” the staff report advises.

The city hopes to have Oakwood working on the project shortly.