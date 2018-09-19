An Outrageous Adventure to launch dinner theatre series

Theatre goers in Dryden will soon be able to enjoy a dinner and a show at Best Western Plus Dryden Hotel & Conference Centre.

In partnership with Dryden’s newly formed Sunset Thespians theatre group, two September performances of “The Outrageous Adventures of Sheldon & Mrs. Levine” will open the dinner theatre series.

Sunset Thespians’ two directors and producers, Irene Skene and Marjorie Salavich, come with combined years of artistic, creative, and theatrical experience along with a local history of successful productions of ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’ in January 2015 and ‘Exit Laughing’ in January 2016.

“Mike Readman at the Best Western is very go to to make Dryden the most wonderful place it possibly can be type of person and it’s been a dream of his all the time to do something like dinner theatre and somebody mentioned that Marjorie and I may be interested in doing it way back in January and that point Mike said ‘’Terrific let’s do something.’ So we started talking and here we are,” explained Skene.

Currently the cast has been selected and they are in the midst of rehearsing for the first performance. “We wanted to do comedy because we do believe laughter is the best medicine, no ifs ands or buts about it,” said Skene.

“So that was kind of our parameters and this one just leapt out because it’s an age old story of the differences that sometimes thoughts in a mother’s head are different from the thoughts in a child’s head to what their future should be.”

‘The Outrageous Adventures of Sheldon & Mrs. Levine’ will run for two evening performances on Friday, September 28 and Saturday, September 29.