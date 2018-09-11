GALLERY: Taylor Gardiner Memorial

The Dryden Road Runners Car Club hosted the Fourth Annual Taylor Gardiner Bike/Car/Truck and this year the vehicles lined the side of the highway so everyone could show off their rides to locals and those just passing through town on a long weekend Sunday.

The event was held in memory of Taylor James Gardiner who passed away in May 2014 in a highway collision.

Congratulations to the winners of TGM 2018

1. Oldest Vehicle presented by Fenwick Chipping in honour of Owen Fenwick – Roger Nordlund – 1923 Model T

Dealer’s Choice:

2. Best Ford – presented by Dingwall Ford – Darrel Travis – 1956 Meteor

3. Best GM – presented by Dryden GM – Bob Kostyniuk – 1955 Chevy 210

4. Best Dodge – presented by McKinstry Chrysler – Dan Knecht – 1970 Cuda

5. Best Import – presented by Wayne Peters Trucking – Reanne Dick – 2013 Kia Forte

6. Best Car – presented by Dryden Coin and Jewellery – Roy Borton – 1955 Studebaker

7. Best Truck – presented by TJ’s Auto Value- Bob Todd – 1953 Mercury

8. Best Bike – presented by Walter’s Autobody- Riley McDonald – 1981 Yamaha XS400

9. Best Bicycle – Matthew Campbell – Lowrider

10. Taylor Gardiner Best In Show Award – Wayne Franz – 1956 Chevy