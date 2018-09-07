GALLERY: They Ran This City

Dryden is now on the marathon map. On Sunday ‘We Run This City’ hosted their inaugural event starting and finishing at Van Horne Landing; the event featured a half marathon, 10K run and walk as well as a kid’s fun run.

A bit of rain wasn’t enough to slow down the runners as they made their way all around Dryden.

The trail took runners through Laura Howe Marsh, down along the Wabigoon River, under the underpass and back behind the mill to 594 before making their way to Eagle’s Landing and back to Van Horne Landing.

David Prince from Thunder Bay finished first in the half marathon and said that the race was comparable to others he has run in. “It was good, I enjoyed the course. With a variety of trail and road made it nice, it was well marked,” said Prince.

“I was worried about that at the beginning because I kind of looked at the course and I got lost over on the trail system but it was well run and it was nice having the bike in front of me making sure I was on course.”

The event was organized by the We Run This City committee and the Dryden Area Young Professionals Network and at the event Race Director Liz Godin said she was overwhelmed by the turn out, the volunteers and the city.

She said the idea was sparked by wanting to do something positive in the community. “I have done races in the past, I really love half marathons,” said Godin.

“I love the environment that they bring, I love the amount of positivity that they bring, and I know there are a lot of runners in Dryden who travel to Winnipeg or to Thunder Bay or further just to go to a half-marathon. Some of them can cost up to $85 just to run in them and to travel to do that you’re loking at a good chunk of your paycheque just to go run in a race so I thought ‘we need to do one.’

“I’ve always wanted to find a way to give back to our community so that’s why most of our proceeds we’re putting into the Ghost Lake Mavis Trail system to help with their maintenance.”

The organizers wish to thank everyone who helped out including Dryden Police and Fire Service as well as Dryden Public Works.