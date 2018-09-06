Exchange student returns from Belgium

Lindsay Coles has come home to Dryden from her year abroad in Belgium and before she leaves again to attend university she met with the local Rotary Club to tell them all about her year abroad in the Rotary Exchange Program.

Coles spent the year soaking in Belgian culture and perfecting her French. Coles thanked the group for all the opportunities and called it the best experience of her life.

“Rotary has just been amazing from the start, I can’t thank them enough for this opportunity. Without them I never would have been able to live abroad and I would have never met my host families, Rotary changed my life for sure,” said Coles.

Those host families cooked like she lived in a restaurant and one of her host families even owned a bakery, a dream come true for her Coles said.

Soon Coles will be off to Ottawa to attend the University of Ottawa, the world’s largest English-French bilingual university.

She says her time abroad has helped her to be fluent in one of Canada’s official languages. Looking back she remembered all the friends she met along the way as well as the trips that could be sometime very humbling. “

My Rotary trips were amazing. Skiing was definitely very cool. I thought I could ski because I’ve been skiing at the Dryden Ski Club since I was like eight and turns out I can’t ski, went to the Alps and got to the top of a black diamond and kind of scooted my way down,’ said Coles.