Midtown stage brings in musical talent

Dryden’s Midtown Stage will be rocking again in August with two shows to delight audiences of all ages.

On August 9, Sean Burns will grace the stage at 34 Whyte Avenue. Burns has been touring relentlessly from one end of Canada to the other and across the United States. The Winnipeg-based singer/ songwriter taps into the bittersweet spirit of the road and then spins it his way with a blend of electric and acoustic guitars and a soulful harmonica.

His music promises to capture the grittiness of the road in the stark, down-to-earth style of an authentic storyteller and will resonate with fans of Americana, Folk, Country and Blues alike.

On August 15, Mimi O’Bonsawin comes to town. O’Bonsawin is a Northern Ontario born Roots Songstress who started performing and writing songs at a young age, putting out her first album in 2014. She says she is heavily influenced by her roots and celebrates her Abénakis and French-Canadian heritage.

She writes songs with the intention to give back and spread the word about the merge of those communities. “So what we’re going to be doing at this show is an intimate song-writer concert,” said O’Bonsawin.

“I’m going to weave some story telling, we’re going to do some sing-a-longs. We’re going to be playing as a duo, I’m playing with Ryan Sherman who is going to be on percussion. It’s going to be a really fun evening of song and story.”

You can find more information about O’Bonsawin and her Ontario tour by visiting mimi.ca