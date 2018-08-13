Eagle Lake Pow Wow

This past weekend marked the Eagle Lake First Nation’s 36th Annual Lake of the Eagles Traditional Pow Wow in Migisi Sahgaigan, Ontario.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Everyone was welcome to attend and upon arrival you felt the embrace of the community, and shared in the joyfulness of the celebration. The sound of drums could be heard for miles, calling you into the circle.

The sweet smell of smoke mixing with the savory aroma of grilled food was enough to send your senses into overdrive. Pageant entries were at their best and in a full array of colours to delight spectators.

Campers arrived early to enjoy the beauties of Eagle Lake, and relax on its sand covered beaches. Local artisans proudly displayed their goods and some found creative ways to draw in the crowds. A wonderful event, full of history and tradition.