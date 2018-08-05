Mary Lou Leonzio – June 18, 1937 – July 20, 2018

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Lou Leonzio at St. Norbert Personal Care Home, Winnipeg, Manitoba on July 20, 2018 after a long battle with Parkinson’s.

Mary Lou was born in Thunder Bay (Port Arthur) on June 18, 1937. Mary Lou is survived by her children; sons David, Jodie (Carolyn) and daughter Debbie; grandchildren CarlyCarmyn, CarieCrista, Ryan and Taylor; sisters Lois (Roy) and Joan along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Lou of 55 years, her parents Joseph and Ethel; a sister Jacqueline Mary Lou worked at Patricia Gardens and at the High School Cafeteria.

She belonged to the Catholic Women’s League and the Red Hat Society. She treasured times spent with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, going to garage sales, shopping and travelling with friends to the casinos. Her family and friends meant the world to her.

She made a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be forever missed.

A Funeral Mass to celebrate Mary Lou’s life was held Wednesday July 25th, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church with Reverend Alan Campeau officiating. Interment followed in the Dryden Cemetery.

Mary Lou Leonzio

If friends desire donations may be made to St. Norbert Personal Care or The Parkinson Foundation through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca

While Waiting for Thee:

Don’t weep at my grave,

for I am not there,

I’ve a date with a butterfly

to dance in the air.

I’ll be singing in the sunshine,

wild and free,

Playing tag with the wind,

while I’m waiting for thee.