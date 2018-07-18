Northwest Region Fire Situation Update

There was one new fire in the Northwest Region by mid-afternoon, July 16.

Generally cloudy skies and scattered showers across the region is helping to keep new starts down in the wake of the busiest day of the fire season.

Yesterday saw 31 new fires get their start, mostly in the Red Lake and Kenora Districts.

Red Lake Fire 93 is among a large cluster of fires burning in Woodland Caribou Provincial Park in the Sabourin Lake area, the 1.2 hectare fire is currently not under control.

While residents of Kenora and area may be approximately 80 kilometres from Kenora Fire 71, prevailing winds are bringing heavy smoke drift to their doorsteps. The fast growing fire, located at Huston Lake near the Manitoba border has grown to 2000 hectares since it was discovered July 15. Lightning was its apparent cause.

Waterbombers have been working the fire to reduce its intensity, while fire crews have been engaged in values protection. A contingent of 20 firefighters from Saskatchewan arrived in Ontario today and will soon be deployed to the fire.

More out of province resources, including personnel from Alberta, the United States and Mexico are on en route to the Northwest Region to help ease the strain on resources while 30 of the region’s fire crews assist the Northeast with an escalated fire situation of their own.

An ignition team has been sent to Red Lake Fire 70, located near the western boundary of Woodland Caribou Provincial Park to try to bring the 1400 hectare fire to natural boundaries. Fire Rangers have been placing sprinkler units on various outpost cabins throughout the area of the fire.

The forest fire hazard is currently high in the Kenora and Dryden Districts. Moderate conditions prevail in the Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and southern portions of the Red Lake and Sioux Lookout Districts. Nipigon District varies from moderate to high along the north shore and low hazards conditions across the far north.

Fire numbers and online information: Forest Fire Reporting Number – 310-FIRE (3473)