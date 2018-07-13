Dryden artist to release new tracks

Tyler Wood is hoping to release his latest EP later next month.

After recording with Howard Klopak in Winnipeg his new release will feature two you may have heard last year, “Maybe Baby” and “Coming Home” along with three brand new songs you won’t want to miss.

“Being able to record in Winnipeg and actually do what I’ve always dreamed of is very satisfying.” said Wood. “I feel like (growing up in Dryden) a few people knew I played guitar but I am actually very serious about songwriting as well and have been for almost ten years.”

The EP promises to showcase the best of what Wood has to offer along with a taste of what’s yet to come.

Wood would like to thank everyone who has enjoyed and supported his work and if you’d like to support this talented local artist you can find him throughout the summer at the following events:

July 14 – Moosefest in Dryden (Cooper Park);

July 28 – Rockfest in Vermilion Bay (Fort Vermilion);

July 29 – in Kenora (Coney Island Music Festival);

August 25 – in Dryden (Fall Fair)

September 1 – in Kenora (End of Summer Street Party).