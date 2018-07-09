Local athletes shine at Manitoba Van DIJK Legacy Classic

On Sunday June 24, six local women and man gent traveled to Winnipeg Manitoba to represent Ontario by partaking in the 1st Van Dijk Legacy Classic held at the Pantages Playhouse Theater.
The event was under the Canadian Physique Alliance, and our local folks represented very well once again.
Here are the standings from the local athletes.
Rae-ann Penner: 1st place – Bikini Class
Susan Hall: 2nd – Figure Open Tall, 3rd – Figure Grandmasters
Joanne Marie: 1st – Figure
Karen Pries: 3rd – Figure Tall
Chantelle Goulet Kiddie: 2nd – Physique Open, 2nd – Masters Physique, 2nd – Grandmasters
Reagan Breeze: 2nd – Masters Physique
