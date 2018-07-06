Dryden Celebrates Pride

On Saturday people of all ages and background gathered at City Hall in Dryden to celebrate Pride.

The day began with speeches about the importance of the celebration first from Rainbow Alliance Dryden (RAD) Chairperson Mari Thibault. Other members of RAD spoke as well as MP Bob Nault and councilor Martin MacKinnon.

The many gathered for Pride then marched through downtown making their way to Cooper Park where the celebrations continued for the rest of the day with live entertainment, games and much more.

“We’re really happy to see this come together, it’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of meetings, when we got to the end it was almost every week for a while there. It took a lot of work to bring it together. Not only bring it together bring it together without knowing for sure how many people are going to come so we’re very very happy with the turn out,” said Thibault.

“We look forward to the future and being able to do more with the community and reaching out to people in the LGBTAQ2S community through the things that we are doing with RAD not just for pride but making sure we’re bringing it into the schools and that kids know that it’s okay and they are accepted and we love them and there is always a place. Just because you are not the majority doesn’t mean you are not accepted and you’re not alone and it’s okay and we really want everyone to know that.”

RAD capped off the day with a Pride mixer later that evening at the Ukrainian Hall.