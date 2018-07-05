RoseAnne Archibald makes history as first female Ontario Regional Chief

Archibald is the first female Ontario Regional Chief, and will be a member of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Executive and the Chair of the Political Confederacy for the Chiefs of Ontario.

Archibald won with 67 votes, over incumbent Isadore Day with 36 votes and Ava Hill with 13 votes. “On behalf of NAN I am pleased to congratulate our friend and col league on her election as the first female Ontario Regional Chief,” said Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler

“RoseAnne’s heart has always been with our people, I am confident she will be a strong advocate for the North in this challenging new role. “I would like to acknowledge former Regional Chief Isadore Day and thank him for his leader ship over the past three years. We look forward to working closely with RoseAnne and strengthening our relationship with Chiefs of Ontario.”

“RoseAnne brings to the Ontario First Nations a wealth of knowledge and an extensive political background that she earned throughout her journey in life, which includes time as the Chief for her home community of Taykwa Tagamou Nation, her term when she was our first female Grand Chief for the Mushkegowuk Council and her term as Deputy Grand Chief for the Nishnawbe Aski Nation,” said Mushkegowuk Council Grand Chief Jonathon Solomon.

“She is definitely a proven strong leader and we are very confident that she will work with and repre sent us effectively at the regional, provincial and national levels. You have our support and we look forward to working with you RoseAnne.”

“We at the Anishinabek Nation congratulate our new leader, RoseAnne Archibald, who is the first woman leader at the Ontario level,” said Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief G len Hare . “That gives us a good picture of where our governance is going in our communities. There are more female leaders in our communities and that’s so awesome to see. We’re getting more balance, and there are lots of new ideas at the table.

“I’m looking forward to working with the provincial territorial organizations and new leaders such as RoseAnne. We have our work cut out, but everyone is smiling and we need to work together as one to get it done. I would also like to say miigwech to Isadore Day for his commitment and leadership over the past few years.”

“On behalf of the entire AFN Executive Committee, I congratulate Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald on her victory today in a strong show of support by Ontario First Nations leadership,” said Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde.

“I stand with her as she begins the important work ahead to ensure First Nations rights are upheld and First Nations children, families and citizens are supported and given every opportunity to succeed. She is the first woman elected to this position and this is yet another of her many accomplishments. She has tremendous experience as a Chief, Deputy Chief and Grand Chief and the AFN will bene fit from her strong voice and insight, as will First Nations across the country. I honour all the candidates who took part in the election today and their willingness to serve their people.”

Shortly after her election, Archibald attended the swearing in of the new provincial government and Premier Doug Ford. “On behalf of the 133 Chiefs in Ontario, I look forward to working closely with Premier Ford and his new cabinet,” said Regional Chief Archibald, noting she was disappointed there is no longer a Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation but was heartened that Kenora Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford would include the Indigenous affairs portfolio with his other responsibilities.

“All of our Chiefs and portfolio holders at the Chiefs of Ontario look forward to working with all the new ministers on pressing matters such as child welfare, health, housing, infrastructure, natural resources, the list goes on,” she said. “Above all, we must continue to build our nations, focus on our own law-making, and inherent and treaty rights.”