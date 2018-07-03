Indigenous Peoples Day in Dryden

National Indigenous Peoples Day was celebrated across Canada last Thursday, June 21 and in Dryden the event was held inside the Memorial Arena.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Entertainment and information booths lined arena #2 for a full day of celebrations. There was drumming, dancing as well as games and activities for children of all ages. Migisi Sahgaigan School delighted the audience with their fiddling. To top off an already great day the Dryden Native Friendship Centre provided lunch for everyone in attendance.