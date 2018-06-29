DHS Grad wins hardware at Manitoba FireFit Championships

Alexander Soley, who currently resides in Balmertown, representing the Red Lake Fire Fighters competed at the 2nd Annual Manitoba FireFit Championships on June 16th and 17th in Winnipeg and brought home 3 medals.

FireFit competition is arguably the hardest two minutes you will ever experience. This long time but little known sport evolved from the rigorous testing that firefighter trainees have to undergo.

The individual and team events are all run over the same timed, fire related obstacle course. All athletes must wear full fire gear with oxygen tanks and run while using breathing apparatus.

The fastest time of the weekend was 1 minute 21 seconds. All male times under 2 minutes qualify to compete at the Nationals which will be held At Spruce Meadows, Alberta in September. The Individual events were run on Saturday June 16th.

Alexander and his female teammate Heather Willis both qualified for the nationals. Add rookie Jason Tsolas and the Red Lake team qualified for the first time.

Alexander placed 6th out of 23 racers and was the top Volunteer Firefighter.

Day 2 saw the Relay and X3 events. In the Relay, each fire department can run teams of 3-5 members. The course is run in full gear minus the oxygen and breathing apparatus and members have to carry and pass along a flashlight. The Red Lake team won Bronze in the mixed category and earned a chance to compete at the Nationals.

The X3 is the technical, two person event in which team members have to transfer Air tanks between each other during the running of the course. Alexander and Heather also won Bronze in the mixed X3, while Alexander and Jason won Silver in the men’s event.

While neither team qualified for nationals they will have another chance during the wild card days leading up to the Nationals in September.