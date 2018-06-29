Confederation College celebrates local graduates

The Dryden campus of Confederation College held their convocation at the Centre last week. The event hosted many family and friends who came out to cheer on their graduates.

“We have 30 students who graduated today, quite a wide variety of programs,” said Campus Director Angelina Anderson.

“I think one of the things that stands out for me about this graduating class is that an academic journey is never just a straight line; there are often bumps in the path but they’ve been very well supported from the college from their family from their friends. Part of the learning journey includes overcoming challenges, they learn things from them as well but they’ve each had to show their own perseverance and dedication to get to today, and that’s what really stands out for me is just their own character and the growth that has occurred in each and every one of them to get here.”

The largest class this year in Dryden was the Social Service Worker program, which had 11 graduates.

President Jim Madder will not be returning next year and he was soaking in every moment of his final convocation. “This is my last graduation here and it is bitter sweet, it is incredibly exciting to see happy students going on to the rest of their lives, very proud parents, very well deserved. It’s the last time I’m doing this but someone else will come forward who will have as much pride in those students and parents and faculty as I do,” he said.

“It’s gone by incredibly fast, I actually came here the first summer, it was within a month of starting, and my experience here is that every one of our regional communities is

really unique. Different people that are here have great values that support learning throughout the northwest and Dryden is one of those great communities.”