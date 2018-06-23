GALLERY: DHS Eagles Awards Banquet

The Dryden Eagles honoured their top athletes last week at the DHS Eagles Awards. It was an impressive year across many sports for Dryden High School.

Junior Boys Volleyball:

Most Valuable-Mason Brown

Most Improved-Liam Jones

Senior Boys Volleyball:

Most Valuable-Mike Bell

Most Improved-Cade Caren

Junior Girls Volleyball:

Most Valuable-Emily Heil

Most Improved-Roschelle Arseneault

Senior Girls Volleyball:

Most Valuable-Rhiannon Lee

Most Improved-Gracie Robinson

Junior Boys Basketball

Most Valuable-Koen Taylor

Most Improved-Izaiah Ambridge-Bell

Senior Boys Basketball

Most Valuable-Jarett Hicks/Thomas Moline

Junior Girls Basketball:

Most Valuable-Brynn Montgomery

Most Improved-Grace Douglas

Senior Girls Basketball:

Most Valuable-Mandy Tourond

Most Improved-Maddie MacDonald

Most Dedicated-Rhiannon Lee

Football

Offensive MVP-Jarett Hicks

Defensive MVP-Joel Ottertail

Top Lineman-Kadin Taylor

Most Improved-Liam McFayden

Boys Hockey

Most Valuable-Jacob Lugli

Coaches Award-Tanner Henderson

Girls Hockey

Most Valuable-Payton Boyko

Most Improved-Lauryn Loyer

Most Dedicated-Lindy Leclerc

Nordic Skiing

Most Valuable-Amy Wickstrom

Most Improved-Liam Jones

Badminton

Junior Girls Most Valuable-Julia Jones

Junior Boys Most Valuable-Liam Jones

Senior Girls Most Dedicated-Kethleen Wheatley

Most Boys Most Dedicated-Mike Bell

Boys Soccer

Most Valuable-Thomas Moline

Most Improved-Bradley Poole

Girls Soccer

Most Valuable-Rhiannon Lee

Most Improved-Maddie MacDonald

Golf

Boys Most Valuable-Jacob Lugli

Girls Most Valuable-Lindy Leclerc

Cross Country Skiing

Most Valuable-Amy Wickstrom

Top Rookie-Luke Turcotte

Track and Field

Most Valuable-David Powell

Top Rookie-Anthony Ryan

Sportsman of the Year-Kadin Taylor

Sportswoman of the Year-Amy Wickstrom

Rookie of the Year Male-Liam Jones

Rookie of the Year Female-Julia Jones/Brynn Montgomery

Athlete of the Year Male-Jarett Hicks/Thomas Moline

Athlete of the Year Female-Rhiannon Lee

Lions Award-Matty McLarty