GALLERY: DHS Eagles Awards Banquet

The Dryden Eagles honoured their top athletes last week at the DHS Eagles Awards. It was an impressive year across many sports for Dryden High School.
Junior Boys Volleyball:
Most Valuable-Mason Brown
Most Improved-Liam Jones
Senior Boys Volleyball:
Most Valuable-Mike Bell
Most Improved-Cade Caren
Junior Girls Volleyball:
Most Valuable-Emily Heil
Most Improved-Roschelle Arseneault
Senior Girls Volleyball:
Most Valuable-Rhiannon Lee
Most Improved-Gracie Robinson
Junior Boys Basketball
Most Valuable-Koen Taylor
Most Improved-Izaiah Ambridge-Bell
Senior Boys Basketball
Most Valuable-Jarett Hicks/Thomas Moline
Junior Girls Basketball:
Most Valuable-Brynn Montgomery
Most Improved-Grace Douglas
Senior Girls Basketball:
Most Valuable-Mandy Tourond
Most Improved-Maddie MacDonald
Most Dedicated-Rhiannon Lee
Football
Offensive MVP-Jarett Hicks
Defensive MVP-Joel Ottertail
Top Lineman-Kadin Taylor
Most Improved-Liam McFayden
Boys Hockey
Most Valuable-Jacob Lugli
Coaches Award-Tanner Henderson
Girls Hockey
Most Valuable-Payton Boyko
Most Improved-Lauryn Loyer
Most Dedicated-Lindy Leclerc
Nordic Skiing
Most Valuable-Amy Wickstrom
Most Improved-Liam Jones
Badminton
Junior Girls Most Valuable-Julia Jones
Junior Boys Most Valuable-Liam Jones
Senior Girls Most Dedicated-Kethleen Wheatley
Most Boys Most Dedicated-Mike Bell
Boys Soccer
Most Valuable-Thomas Moline
Most Improved-Bradley Poole
Girls Soccer
Most Valuable-Rhiannon Lee
Most Improved-Maddie MacDonald
Golf
Boys Most Valuable-Jacob Lugli
Girls Most Valuable-Lindy Leclerc
Cross Country Skiing
Most Valuable-Amy Wickstrom
Top Rookie-Luke Turcotte
Track and Field
Most Valuable-David Powell
Top Rookie-Anthony Ryan
Sportsman of the Year-Kadin Taylor
Sportswoman of the Year-Amy Wickstrom
Rookie of the Year Male-Liam Jones
Rookie of the Year Female-Julia Jones/Brynn Montgomery
Athlete of the Year Male-Jarett Hicks/Thomas Moline
Athlete of the Year Female-Rhiannon Lee
Lions Award-Matty McLarty