GALLERY: DHS Eagles Awards Banquet

The Dryden Eagles honoured their top athletes last week at the DHS Eagles Awards. It was an impressive year across many sports for Dryden High School.

Junior Boys Volleyball:
Most Valuable-Mason Brown
Most Improved-Liam Jones

Senior Boys Volleyball:
Most Valuable-Mike Bell
Most Improved-Cade Caren

Junior Girls Volleyball:
Most Valuable-Emily Heil
Most Improved-Roschelle Arseneault

Senior Girls Volleyball:
Most Valuable-Rhiannon Lee
Most Improved-Gracie Robinson

Junior Boys Basketball
Most Valuable-Koen Taylor
Most Improved-Izaiah Ambridge-Bell

Senior Boys Basketball
Most Valuable-Jarett Hicks/Thomas Moline

Junior Girls Basketball:
Most Valuable-Brynn Montgomery
Most Improved-Grace Douglas

Senior Girls Basketball:
Most Valuable-Mandy Tourond
Most Improved-Maddie MacDonald
Most Dedicated-Rhiannon Lee

Football
Offensive MVP-Jarett Hicks
Defensive MVP-Joel Ottertail
Top Lineman-Kadin Taylor
Most Improved-Liam McFayden

Boys Hockey
Most Valuable-Jacob Lugli
Coaches Award-Tanner Henderson

Girls Hockey
Most Valuable-Payton Boyko
Most Improved-Lauryn Loyer
Most Dedicated-Lindy Leclerc

Nordic Skiing
Most Valuable-Amy Wickstrom
Most Improved-Liam Jones

Badminton
Junior Girls Most Valuable-Julia Jones
Junior Boys Most Valuable-Liam Jones
Senior Girls Most Dedicated-Kethleen Wheatley
Most Boys Most Dedicated-Mike Bell

Boys Soccer
Most Valuable-Thomas Moline
Most Improved-Bradley Poole

Girls Soccer
Most Valuable-Rhiannon Lee
Most Improved-Maddie MacDonald

Golf
Boys Most Valuable-Jacob Lugli
Girls Most Valuable-Lindy Leclerc

Cross Country Skiing
Most Valuable-Amy Wickstrom
Top Rookie-Luke Turcotte

Track and Field
Most Valuable-David Powell
Top Rookie-Anthony Ryan

Sportsman of the Year-Kadin Taylor
Sportswoman of the Year-Amy Wickstrom

Rookie of the Year Male-Liam Jones
Rookie of the Year Female-Julia Jones/Brynn Montgomery

Athlete of the Year Male-Jarett Hicks/Thomas Moline
Athlete of the Year Female-Rhiannon Lee

Lions Award-Matty McLarty

