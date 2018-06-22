Celebrating David Sutton

This weekend a community will come together to remember someone who embodied what it meant to be a Drydenite.

David Otto Sutton passed away last November at the age of 54 after short battle with cancer. Now thanks to his last employer TBXI, and many others who knew him, he will be honoured on Friday with a gathering at Mystic Grill and the first annual David Sutton Memorial Classic Golf Tournament the following day.

The celebration on Friday will be organized in part by the Dryden 100 Men initiative that donated over $10,000 for upgrades to the Milestone Rink last year. The event is open to everyone and the 100 Men will be accepting $100 donations in David’s memory.

The money raised will go to the Dryden Regional Health Centre and they will be on site accepting donations and providing tax receipts for your generosity. Also, everyone who donates will be entered to win a signed Winnipeg Jets Jacob Trouba jersey. On top of that The Mystic Grill will donate one dollar from each pound of wings sold that night.

Dryden 100 Men organizer Tyler Peacock worked with Sutton and he says the idea and credit belongs with TBXI and Senior Account Manager, Jared Juurakko.

“Jared reached out to me just last year with the idea to hold a golf tournament in memory of Dave as an annual thing here in town and asked if there was any way that I could help out in making the donation in Dave’s name as big as possible. Having known that I had done some work with 100 Men before it was an easy ask for him to come to me to do that kind of stuff,” said Peacock.

“I worked with Dave for my time at Xerox, Dave was a great guy and it just seemed like the right thing to do. Dave supported 100 Men in our original project to do the upgrades at Milestone Rink so it only made sense to get 100 Men involved in Dave’s memory and make a donation to the hospital.”

Peacock added that Sutton was an incredible community and family man who touched so many lives in Dryden through golf, judo and many other sports and activities that he was involved in.