Dryden to celebrate Pride

Dryden will be celebrating the LGBTQ2S+ community with Pride festivities set in the area with it all coming together on June 30 for Pride Day.

The first event planned will be on Friday, June 22 at Fort Vermilion as they host a Pride Dance. The event will be $5 to attend and age of majority is required.

The day before Pride Dryden will host it’s first ever drag show to kick off the weekend. ‘Dragged in Dryden’ takes place at the P.I. Bar and will feature drag queens Prairie Sky, Purple Haze, Pharaoh Moans, and Cake!

Tickets are available at the door for $10 or can be purchased in advance from Rainbow Alliance Dryden (RAD) volunteers. Doors open at 8 pm.

RAD Chairperson Mari Thibault compared the drag show experience to that of a variety show, there will be comedy, acts, singing and more. “It’s a learning experience for everyone right? If you’ve never been to a drag show, if you’ve never seen that side or been a part of that part of the community, it’s a great learning experience,” said Thibault. “

You get to come out and you get to ask questions and you get to laugh and have fun with us and learn something in the process because it’s all about learning and accepting. So I’m really hoping that people come out with an open mind and are willing to participate, have fun and laugh and sing along with us.”

Finally on June 30 Dryden will come together to celebrate diversity and remember the history of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“Last year, there was an excellent turn out of pride attendees- a lot of us were overwhelmed with emotion at the sight of all of the people marching into the park with their colourful signs and their bright smiles. I expect this year to be just as amazing,” said RAD Vice Chair Amanada Nisula.

“We will begin the celebration at city hall for speeches at 12 pm on June 30th, with the march down to Cooper Park following shortly after at 12:30 pm. Pride in the Park will begin as the march arrives, at 1 pm, and will go until 4 pm. There will be live entertainment, food, vendors, face painting and other activities. We will also have an information table set up where we will be there with open arms to answer questions and provide some helpful resources. We will be wrapping up in the evening with a Pride Mixer beginning at 8 pm at the Mystic Grill, where there will be some delicious specialty drinks and appetizers. It’s going to be a fun-filled couple of days!”