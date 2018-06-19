‘Impaired’ driver arrested after hitting tree

On Friday, Jason Mahkwi Cook of Calgary, Alberta was arrested and charged with Driving with more than 80 mg of Alcohol in Blood; Driving while ability impaired – motor vehicle.

He was released on a Promise to Appear in court in Dryden on July 9, 2018.

Dryden Police have also requested that community members contact them or Crime Stoppers with any information on other crimes following a report on Friday by a resident who contacted Dryden Police to advise that a unknown individual attempted to gain entry to a home by breaking the glass in a bedroom on the 100 Block of Government Street. No suspects at this time

