Open Market

Fort Vermilion is once again open for business and last Thursday brought in many small and independent businesses looking to sell their wares.

The Fort Market kicked off their summer schedule last week and this year is already set to even bigger for the market. This year there is a tent inside the fort for vendors to escape the sun and of course Buster’s Barbecue food truck and the 807 café are open all summer. The Fort Market will run every Thursday in July & August from 5-8 p.m.

The Fort will also be hosting specialty markets, the first of which will be on Sunday June 17 for Father’s Day. Open mic will start in July and new vendors are encouraged to join in on the experience.

“We’re excited to be supporting local vendors in more of a spotlight way, whereas the 807 café is supporting local artisans all the time this is kind of a nice getaway for everybody in the area to come and check out Fort Vermilion if they haven’t already and you can kind of hit a whole bunch of birds with one stone; support local, check out the Fort, have a nice day out with your family,” said Fort owner Natalie Welniak.

The Fort is kid and pet friendly as well as fully licensed. Welniak says she has been humbled by the support and is excited to see what summer brings.