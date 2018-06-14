Red Lake and region mourn Mayor Phil Vinet

Red Lake is saying good bye to longtime mayor, Phil Vinet, who died on June 5. Vinet, 69, was in his third term as mayor, before which he was a town councillor.

He was past president of the Kenora District Municipal Association. Vinet was born and raised in Red Lake, getting into politics as a school board representative to start. Condolences are coming – in from many communities and figures across the region.

“He was a fierce advocate for northwestern Ontario who spent many years promoting and developing the region.

As northerners, especially those residing in Red Lake, we owe him a tremendous debt,” said Kenora MP Bob Nault. “I would like to pass on my sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and constituents at this time. As we come together to celebrate Phil’s life, I know we will see how he has permanently left his mark on the north.”

“On behalf of the entire community of Sioux Lookout, I extend our sincere condolences to the residents of Red Lake, and to Mayor – Vinet’s family, in particular,” said Sioux Lookout Mayor Doug Lawrance. “Phil was a determined and tireless advocate for his community and northwestern Ontario, as evidenced by his many years of public service.

“I had the pleasure of working with Phil on – the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association over the last four years, and his passion and commitmentfor the – betterment of our region were unwavering.” – The Association of Municipalities of Ontario – said Vinet was an “unfailing supporter of AMO and friend to many – across Ontario and internationally.

Continental Gold, part of the Sustainable and Inclusive Communities in Latin America (CIS AL) initiative in which Vinet was involved, also extended condolences, saying Vinet was “a man who was passionate – about achieving coexistence between mining and community, who has supported municipalities in Western Antioquia as a leader in sustainable mining.”

The English River Miners team shared, “We are deeply saddened with the passing of Phil Vinet. He was a great man that modelled our team motto: humility, integrity, and courage. – Phil was a true support er of the community and represented Red Lake with class and dignity. Our condolences go out to the Vinet family.”

Vinet’s celebration of life took place June 12.