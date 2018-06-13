PC Party to form Majority Government

Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives secured a majority government last week, ending nearly 15 years of Liberal governance in the province.

Premier-designate Doug Ford will meet with outgoing premier Kathleen Wynne on June 29 for the transition. The June 7 election saw a real shift in power with the Ontario Liberal party dropping from 58 seats down to only 7.

The New Democratic Party of Ontario lead by Andrea Horwath will form the official opposition after winning 40 seats, up from 21 seats in the last election. The Ontario Progressive Conservatives won a clear majority with 76 seats, up from 28.

In the Kenora-Rainy River riding former MP Greg Rickford secured a seat for the PC Party. Rickford received 9,693 votes beating out NDP candidate Glen Archer who received 7,503 votes. This is the first time since the riding merged 20 years ago that the NDP will not be representing the riding at Queen’s Park.

Of the 35,288 eligible voters in the riding 20,035 votes were cast.

“The main thrust of my activities in the first 100 days are going to be to focus on my constituents; when I knocked on thousand and thousands of doors folks appreciated what I had done in the constituency when I was member of parliament. I got a lot of great feedback from the team that I’d assembled and the outreach that we made to our communities, that’s going to be my main focus,” said Rickford.

“As I said election night, I serve at the pleasure of our constituents and I accept and receive the responsibility that goes with wining an election and that is to move forward on behalf of everyone in the constituency. It takes your supporters and your electors to get you elected but once you’ve won you serve the entire region. So I’m looking forward to that opportunity, I’m looking forward to focusing on that.”

In the new northern riding of Kiiwetinoong Sol Mamakwa secured a seat for the NDP with 3,238 votes beating out PC candidate Clifford Bull who received 1,744 votes.

Of the 13,276 eligible voters in the riding 6,462 votes were cast.

The new riding was one of the last to report their results on election night as issues at the Grassy Narrows poling station resulted in delays.

“I look forward to working for the people of Kiiwetinoong. I thank Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake and the rest of the communities,” said Mamakwa during his acceptance speech. “I look forward to working for the north, at Queen’s Park representing and speaking to… the unique challenges the unique barriers and the unique successes we have in the north.”