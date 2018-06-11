DHS Kieran McMonagle to speak to Standing Senate Committee

Dryden High School’s Kieran McMonagle will testify before Canada’s Standing Senate Committee on Aboriginal Peoples on June 6, 2018 in Ottawa as a part of an Indigenize the Senate event.

McMonagle is the First Nation, Metis and Inuit Graduation Coach of the Four Directions program at Dryden High School. 2018 marks the third year for the Standing Senate Committee on Aboriginal Peoples to accept nominations to identify Indigenous youth leaders to share their experiences and thoughts with the committee during an official hearing.

“Being recognized as an Indigenous Youth Leader at the national level is both an honour and a privilege. I am humbled to have been recognized by a colleague at Dryden High School and hope to influence positive change for Indigenous youth within the region,” said McMonagle.

McMonagle was nominated by a colleague and was chosen to address the committee from applicants across the country. She will identify challenges and share success stories from her work with Indigenous youth in Northwestern Ontario.

“Kieran is a remarkable leader advocate for Indigenous youth across our region. She goes beyond listening, encouraging and helping guide students, she empowers them. The students she “coaches” know that they have someone who believes in them, who is there for them, and who deeply cares for them and their success. Kieran will be able to share the challenges and successes of our Indigenous youth and how working and learning together, we can help them succeed and develop a positive vision of their future,” said Richard Hodgkinson, Principal of Dryden High School.

The Four Directions High School Graduation Coach approach started at Dryden High School in June of 2014.

Four Directions offers First Nation, Metis, Inuit (FNMI) students the opportunity to work with Graduation Coaches who assist with leading and implementing programs, services and other supports to meet the unique needs of First Nation, Metis & Inuit students and their families, with a focus on student success and graduation. Since its inception, the Four Directions program has expanded to Beaver Brae Secondary School in Kenora, Queen Elizabeth District High School in Sioux Lookout, and Red Lake District High School.

The program has received national attention for its success in supporting Indigenous students in reaching graduation.

“Knowing Kieran, and the way she supports her students, I am not surprised that someone of her calibre has been identified by the Senate of Canada’s Standing Committee on Aboriginal Peoples to share her leadership and experiences. She is not only a model employee of the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board, but more importantly a fierce advocate for students in her care. She represents everything that the KPDSB stands for in its approach towards Northern Children, that we put their needs first before our own. We continue to be very proud of our staff; like Kieran,” said Sean Monteith, Director of Education.