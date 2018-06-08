Sioux Lookout flies its colours for Pride event

The Pride flag is waving over Sioux Lookout after being raised during the community’s Pride celebrations held June 3.

Drizzly weather didn’t stop community members from attending the flag raising, marching through town, and enjoying a picnic and sharing circle at St. Andrew’s Church.

Mayor Doug Lawrance raised the flag, telling the crowd it was a privilege to be there, and a privilege to be in a leadership position in a community with progressive values.

Those progressive values were highlighted through the great turnout, he noted. “I really feel like things have come together in our community,” said Mary-Ann Flatt, one of the founders of the Sioux Lookout GayStraight Alliance.

“We have so many people who rally around our youth and anyone struggling. We’re very lucky to live here in Sioux Lookout.” Pride is about love, respect, and inclusion, said Flatt, and the celebration of life and the basic right for human happiness and to be true to oneself as an individual.

The day was also about the LGBTQ2+ community “being visible and belonging in a small town or city, in school, the workplace, and hopefully one day the world,” she added. “Today is a special reminder that when we all come together we never lose hope.”