Go Into the Woods at Dryden High School

After months of hard work and preparation The Dryden High School Dramatic Arts Association is all set to take you ‘Into the Woods.’

The show will run from May 10-12 in the DHS Gordon Wood Auditorium. Tickets are available in advance at DHS Main Office and Kano Reid, and will also be available at the door.

Director Ted Mitchell said this is the associations first full length production in a number of years and the play has a few challenging musical pieces.

’Into The Woods’ is about a baker and a wife who are trying to have a kid,” said Mitchell. “In order to do that they need to go into the woods and they need to collect some items to break a spell that has been placed on their household by a witch. So they need a cow as white as milk which they get from Jack from ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’, they get a slipper as pure as gold from Cinderella, they need a cape as red as blood from Little Red Riding Hood, and they need hair as yellow as corn which they get from Rapunzel. So all these characters and stories are woven together, we meet other characters from some family favourite fairy tales as it continues.”

The play features many new and returning actors including Seth Letkeman who last played Charlie in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’

The play is not suitable for children under five years old and starts at 6 p.m. each evening.