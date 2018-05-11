A cultural journey with a tree and a donkey

The Dryden Children’s Delight series wrapped up for the year with a performance of ‘The Tree and the Donkey who Loved to Sing.’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The show was presented by Cascada de Flores which translates to Waterfall of Flowers.

Cascada de Flores took the children of Dryden through the world of Mexican folk music, in a show filled with rhyme, fun musical instruments, and sweet characters.

In their bilingual program, ‘The Tree and the Donkey Who Wanted to Sing,’ the audience meets a donkey, an old man, a tree and many other characters and instruments. Children were delight-ed to learn new words, sing along and participate in the musical program.

Cascada de Flores is a professional music ensemble dedicated to the explo-ration, preservation, and dissemination of Mexican and Caribbean folk music. Their educational programming has reached over 50,000 students in schools, libraries, and cultural centers throughout the West.