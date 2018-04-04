By Dryden Observer Staff

The newly formed Rainbow Alliance Dryden recently observed a new grassroots effort that took place across the planet last week.

The group sent letters and ribbons to local businesses and institutions in support of an awareness campaign for Transgender issues.

March 31st has been declared the International Transgender Day of Visibility. The day of visibility was founded by transgender woman and activist, Rachel Crandall, in 2009.

The term “Transgender” typically describes individuals who identify their gender as being different from that of their sex assigned at birth. Transgender can also serve as an umbrella term, including but not limited to: drag king/queen, gender bender, gender fluid, gender queer, two-spirit, cross-dresser, androgynous, and intersex.

“Visibility is important, says RAD’s Tiffany Thompson. “Transgender individuals are the people in our lives. They are friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues. They are our fellow humans.

Visibility is important because Transgender individuals often face a lot of discrimination and scrutiny. Eighty per cent of Transgender students feel unsafe at school because of their gender expression. Forty-one per cent of Transgender people have attempted suicide. The need for education and understanding of Transgender individuals is very prominent, and that education and understanding becomes aided with visibility from Transgender individuals as well as their allies.”

Rainbow Alliance Dryden (RAD) is a newly formed organization in Dryden that strives to provide support, education, and awareness for the LGBTQ2S+ community. This year, RAD has decided to place forth a ribbon campaign within the Dryden community, in support of the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

The ribbons have been chosen to be in pink and blue lines, as those colors represent the transgender flag and show solidarity with the transgender community.