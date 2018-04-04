Sudden deaths in Kenora under investigation by OPP

Submitted

On March 31, 2018, at approximately 2:40 p.m., members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a sudden death at a residence on Hawk Lake Road in Kenora. Officers attended and it was confirmed that a 62-year-old female and a 57-year old male, both from Kenora, were dead.

Members of the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, the Regional Support Team and Forensic Identification Services under the direction of Detective Inspector Darryl Sigouin of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner. There is no concern for public safety at this time.

A post mortem is expected to take place in the coming days at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) in Toronto.

Anyone person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807) 548-5534. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.