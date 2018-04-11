Roger Nesbitt to assume city’s CAO position, effective April 14



By Dryden Observer Staff

The City of Dryden is promoting from within to fill the Chief Administrative Officer role, recently vacated by Ernie Remillard. Last week the city announced that long-time Senior Management Team member Roger Nesbitt would be stepping into the role.

Nesbitt has over 10 years of progressive service with the City of Dryden. His roles have included the Senior Management Team and Information Technology Manager responsible for all aspects of technology across the entire municipal organization.

Deputy Mayor Mary Trist stated, “On behalf of City Council and Staff, we are pleased to welcome Mr. Nesbitt to the new role as CAO. He will serve our community very well as we move forward with many exciting projects. He is a proven, effective leader with years of senior municipal management experience. This is also a great opportunity to promote from within our experienced Senior Management Team.”

“I am pleased to accept this leadership position and very excited to continue working with the great staff at the City of Dryden and all of our community partners as the City’s CAO”, said Nesbitt.

The selection of Mr. Nesbitt comes after several Council meetings to discuss recruitment options for a new CAO.

The current CAO, Mr. Ernie Remillard submitted his resignation effective April 13, 2018.

The appointment of Mr. Nesbitt to the position of Chief Administrative Officer will become effective on April 14, 2018.