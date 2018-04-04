Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Local fitness athletes clean up in Thunder Bay

Sports & Recreation — 04 April 2018
Dryden bodybuilders (from left) Kevin Wyllie, Erin Trist, Susan Hall, Chantal Goulet-Kiddie, Devon Noel and Reagan Breeze produced multiple podium finishes at Saturday’s 2018 Thunder Bay Body Building Championships, hosted at the Community Auditorium.
Photo submitted


By Chris Marchand

It was perhaps the longest-awaited peanut butter cup in the history of snacking and even then, its purpose was not solely for pleasure after months of extreme discipline and self-denial.

“When you introduce sugar into your system your veins ‘blow out’,” said local body builder and peanut butter cup lover Reagan Breeze. “When you see people at muscle shows with their veins popping out, it’s because they just had sugar. It helps stimulate vascularity.”

Dryden presented an impressive contingent of athletes at the 2018 Thunder Bay Bodybuilding Championships, March 31 at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium. They came home with an equally impressive array of accolades — testament to the enormous effort required to sculpt their bodies over many months through diet and exercise.

Dryden ladies fared especially well with Erin Trist grabbing 1st place in the Bikini Masters, 2nd in Bikini Open Class, 2nd in Figure Masters (35+), and 3rd in Figure Open Class.

Chantelle Goulet-Kiddie grabbed a pair of 1st place finishes in the Physique Masters and Physique Open classes.

Susan Hall took 1st place in Figure Masters and 2nd in Figure Open.

Dryden’s Kevin Wyllie grabbed 1st in his Physique Tall class. 

Devon Noel took 3rd place in the Classic Physique competition.

Reagan Breeze took 1st place in his Physique Masters (40+) category, veins bulging with sugary goodness thanks to the aforementioned peanut butter cup.

“Dryden competitors, per capita, outperformed every other regional community,” said Breeze. “It was a pretty proud moment watching the new people like Devon and Kevin and Erin — watching them win for the first time and sharing that experience with us. It’s a really positive sort of family that they belong to now. That’s what makes it all worthwhile.”

Breeze says four of the group of six, himself included, work closely together and support each other training — helping with spotting and critique.

“There’s a friendship there because not too many people understand the art of bodybuilding. You eat eight times a day. You have to be true to yourself and if you’re not it’s gonna show on the stage. It’s a very motivational and inspirational kind of sport. There’s so many things that are involved to getting you onto the stage.”

A winner at the same event last year, Breeze says he took a few weeks off last spring before getting back into the gym in preparation for this year’s competition. As the show looms closer and closer, he says nutrition becomes increasingly important.

“The beautiful part of this whole thing is that it allows you to understand your body way better than you used to,” said Breeze. “Fish, chicken, rice and broccoli over and over and over. Three hours a day in the gym for about a year. It sounds tough but it’s well worth it.”

