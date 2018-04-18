Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

News — 18 April 2018
Legion looks to year ahead at Vimy Ridge Banquet

Local veteran Charlie Rankin received his 35-year Royal Canadian Legion membership pin, presented by Debbie O’Doud and Doug Miranda.
Photos by Chris Marchand


By Chris Marchand

Five year pin recipients (from left) James Ditchfield, Doug Miranda, James Shearer.

A banquet to commemorate the 101st anniversary of perhaps the most important battle in Canadian military history — Vimy Ridge — was also a good chance for the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #63’s leadership to address the membership on its present state and its plans for the future.

Approximately 150 community members, including the few remaining local veterans, were in attendance for one of the largest Legion gatherings of the year, April 11.

Legion president Doug Miranda says Ontario’s lottery laws remain a challenge for them, though hall rentals and (upstairs) food and drink sales are still bringing in enough to keep the lights on.

Receiving their 10 year Royal Canadian Legion membership pins were: Duncan Begg and David McGogy, presented by Debbie O’Doud and Doug Miranda (right).

“We have enough functions going on and when people come in they buy chips and beverages and that’s the money that keeps this place afloat,” said Miranda. “The lottery money, we’re only the trustee for it, we put it back out into the community. It’s not accurate that we keep any of it. It really comes down to volunteers that keep this place afloat.”

Miranda says that the Legion dispersed over $37,000 in lottery funds to community organizations in 2017. The annual Poppy Fund raised over $2,200 in bursaries and the Legion’s contributions towards the local CT Scan Fund (over several years) are approaching $60,000.

Receiving her 15 year Royal Canadian Legion membership pin was Joyce Lowe, presented by Doug Miranda and Debbie O’Doud. Photos by Chris Marchand

Receiving their 45 year Royal Canadian Legion membership pins were RA Hamilton (seated) and LR Smith (right), presented by Doug Miranda and Debbie O’Doud.

In the near future, Miranda says the Legion is making plans to collaborate with the City of Dryden to upgrade the cenotaph site to pay respects to veterans of the recent Afghanistan conflict as well as repair the Korean War plaque.

About Author

chrismarchand

Chris Marchand is a native of Dryden, Ontario. He served his first newspaper internship at The Dryden Observer in 1998 while attending journalism studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops B.C. He's worked desks as both reporter and editor at the Fernie Free Press as well as filled the role of sports editor at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. Marchand was named editor of the Dryden Observer in Aug. 2009.

