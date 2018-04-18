First local bonspiel in seven years

Although curling league play returned to Dryden the past two seasons there has not been a bonspiel in Dryden for seven years.

The Dryden Bonspiel was held April 13 and 14th at Dryden Arena #2 with a wind-up party at the Legion. The Open format of teams allowed for all to compete. There were many close games and with three games requiring a draw to the button to determine the winner.

The Dryden GM ‘A’ Event winner was team MacRae (see left), the ‘B’ Event winner was team McCready (see right). The ‘C’ Event winner was team Dashnay (not shown).

The past curling season was from October 2017 to March 2018 at Dryden Arena #2. There was a Sunday Night League with 16 teams and a Seniors pay as you play league Monday. For more information on the 2018/2019 season please contact Trevor Szmon trevor.szmon@icloud.com. Photos submitted

